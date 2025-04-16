Spring Fashion Bust

On April 16, a clothing store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays summer outfits in its window, as unseasonal weather caused by climate change led to poor sales of spring transitional apparel.According to department store industry data, fashion category sales at Lotte Department Stores in February and March remained flat compared to the same period last year. Sales at Shinsegae and Hyundai Department Stores rose just 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Sales across nearly all apparel categories — including men’s and women’s fashion, children’s wear, sportswear and outdoor gear — were sluggish.