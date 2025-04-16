 Spring Fashion Bust
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Spring Fashion Bust

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:00 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:26
A clothing store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays summer outfits in its window on April 16.[YONHAP]

A clothing store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays summer outfits in its window on April 16.[YONHAP]

 
On April 16, a clothing store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays summer outfits in its window, as unseasonal weather caused by climate change led to poor sales of spring transitional apparel.
 
According to department store industry data, fashion category sales at Lotte Department Stores in February and March remained flat compared to the same period last year. Sales at Shinsegae and Hyundai Department Stores rose just 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Sales across nearly all apparel categories — including men’s and women’s fashion, children’s wear, sportswear and outdoor gear — were sluggish.
tags consumers

More in Industry

KBO Fan Festa

Spring Fashion Bust

Genesis looks to new horizons with X Gran Equator Concept

Jussi Lehtimaeki appointed CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services Korea

Acting president tours HD HHI shipyard as Seoul looks to leverage sector with U.S.

Related Stories

P&G aims to do more than just plugging pampers

India is the battleground country for Samsung and Apple

McDonald’s spices up its menu

Korea's inflation hits 6.3% in July, a 23-year high

[ROAD TO 2050] Eco-conscious consumers drive push to go green
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)