Supplementary budget comes late, but lawmakers must not delay further (KOR)

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Monday unveiled a 12 trillion won ($8.7 billion) supplementary budget, adding 2 trillion won to the government’s original proposal. The increased package includes roughly 3 trillion won for wildfire recovery — covering six forest helicopters and 48 multipurpose fire trucks — and earmarks 4 trillion won each for boosting trade and AI competitiveness and supporting small businesses and vulnerable groups.The proposal comes late. Hopes for an early “cherry blossom” stimulus have faded amid political gridlock. While the ruling and opposition parties held talks on a relief package, they became sidetracked by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Time was lost. A prompt agreement now could still allow funds to reach the economy by early May.The Democratic Party has demanded a 15 trillion won package, a step down from its initial 35 trillion won call for a “super budget.” The narrowing gap between parties suggests that a deal is within reach — if the focus stays on practical, timely relief.Economic indicators leave little room for delay. The Ministry of Economy and Finance reports that fiscal execution through February was the slowest in eight years. Though the government vowed to accelerate spending, only 17.5 percent of the annual budget had been used, down 2.6 percentage points from the previous year.The labor market is also showing cracks. In the first quarter, employment in retail, hospitality and food services fell by 15,000 compared to the previous year. Hyundai Steel recently began a voluntary retirement program for workers over 50. Even large firms are retrenching.Externally, U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff offensive adds pressure on Korea’s export-reliant economy.In this climate, fiscal spending is not just helpful — it is necessary. But stimulus takes time to show results. The optimal moment has passed. The priority now is not expanding the budget for expansion’s sake but securing fast, targeted relief.The government has taken a step forward by increasing its proposal. The National Assembly must now meet it with urgency, not politics. If resources are directed wisely — toward domestic demand and tariff-hit industries — even 12 trillion won can make a difference.The clock is ticking. What matters most is speed.최상목 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관이 어제(15일) 12조원 규모의 추가경정예산안 편성 계획을 밝혔다. 정부의 당초 계획 10조원보다 2조원 증액한 규모다. 지난달 최악의 산불 피해와 관련해 산림 헬기 6대, 다목적 산불 진화차 48대 등 재해·재난 대응에 3조여원을 투입하겠다고 밝혔다. 통상·인공지능(AI) 경쟁력 강화와 소상공인·취약계층 지원에도 각 4조원씩 배정할 방침이다. 정부가 추경안을 조만간 국회에 제출하면 본격 논의가 시작될 텐데, 더불어민주당에서도 15조원 규모를 언급하고 있어 예전보다 견해차가 좁혀진 듯하다. 민주당은 지역화폐를 포함한 35조원 규모의 수퍼 추경을 주장해 왔다.최 부총리가 누차 강조했듯 추경은 타이밍이 관건이다. 정부와 국회는 여·야·정 협의회 등을 통해 추경 문제를 협상했으나 윤석열 전 대통령 탄핵심판 국면에서 서로 겉도는 주장만 하면서 아까운 시간을 흘려보냈다. 기대했던 ‘벚꽃 추경’은 이미 물 건너갔고, 부지런히 이견을 좁혀야 다음 달 초께 집행이 가능할 전망이다.올해 경제 상황은 관련 지표가 발표될 때마다 근심이 쌓일 정도다. 기재부에 따르면 올해 들어 2월까지 재정집행 속도는 8년 만에 최저치를 기록했다. 내수 경기 침체 우려 속에 정부는 집행 속도를 높이겠다고 했으나 전년보다 2.6%포인트 낮아진 17.5%로 집계됐다. 올해 1분기 도소매·숙박음식점업 취업자 수가 552만7000명으로 전년 같은 기간보다 1만5000명 감소하는 등 고용시장에도 불안이 확산하고 있다. 현대제철이 만 50세 이상을 대상으로 희망퇴직 절차를 시작하는 등 대기업마저 흔들린다. 여기에 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 주도하는 관세전쟁까지 몰아치면서 우리 경제는 내우외환에 시달리는 신세다. 기업이 몸을 움츠리고 가계가 소비 여력이 없는 상황에선 재정지출이 내수 진작의 마중물 역할을 할 수밖에 없다. 추경이 집행돼도 실제 효과가 나타나기까지 상당한 시간이 소요되는 점을 고려하면 이미 최적의 시기는 놓쳤다고 봐야 한다.정부가 뒤늦게나마 2조원을 증액한 안을 제시했으니 민주당도 적극적인 자세로 협상에 임해야 한다. 곳간에 여력이 있다면 추경을 대폭 늘려도 좋겠으나 지난해 관리재정수지 적자가 104조원을 넘는 등 나라 살림에도 경고등이 켜진 실정이다. 대선을 앞두고 각 정당이 포퓰리즘성 예산에 서로 욕심낸다면 협상이 난관에 봉착할 가능성이 크다. 내수를 살리고 관세 전쟁에 몰린 기업에 도움이 되는 분야에 집중한다면 12조원으로도 상당한 효과를 기대할 수 있다. 문제는 속도다. 경제 주체들이 관세 리스크를 비롯한 위기에 대응해 갈 수 있도록 정부와 국회는 추경안을 신속하게 합의하기 바란다.