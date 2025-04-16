With gratitude, this spring (KOR)

After returning from an overseas trip, I was greeted by a full bloom of cherry blossoms outside my home in Sokcho, Gangwon. The cherry tree-lined path through Seorak-dong had transformed into a palace of flowers. Though still weary from the trip, I resumed my commute to the mountains of Gangneung, where work on the greenhouse and garden has already begun.Three years ago, I completed the initial garden project in this remote area. Now, I am constructing a secondary greenhouse. Coincidentally, I find myself making the same springtime commute I did then. In the garden, the plum trees I planted three years ago are blooming for the first time. Aronia shrubs are beginning to sprout leaves, and the green shoots of tulips, daffodils and camas lilies are pushing up through the soil.Winona LaDuke, an ecologist at Harvard University and an advocate for Native American environmental knowledge, notes that the langauges of some of North America's indigenous people recognize six distinct seasons. Each season is named not according to the calendar but by the earth’s visible changes. In Ojibwe, the names include Ziigwan (spring), Minookamin (when the good earth awakens), Niibin (summer), Tagwaagin (time of falling leaves), Piiji-piboon (when the earth enters winter), and Piboon (winter).We are currently in Minookamin — the time when the good earth awakens.The blooming of cherry blossoms is not merely the arrival of flowers. It marks a wider awakening. Bees and butterflies stir from dormancy. Roots swell and draw water to make sweet sap. Birds begin scouting old tree trunks to nest. Squirrels dig into the softening ground. Earthworms wriggle through soil, aerating and enriching it. This season is not an isolated moment but a reminder that nature is a tightly woven network with all life connected by invisible threads.The U.S. poet Ross Gay once wrote, “Joy, it seems, is the act of recognizing and celebrating the many forms of mutual care.”After a long and trying winter, we too could take this to heart. May we move through this season with gratitude and a renewed appreciation for the delicate and generous systems that sustain us.호주에서 돌아오니 속초 집 앞엔 벚꽃이 만발했다. 설악동 벚나무 길은 꽃대궐이다. 여독이 풀리기도 전이지만 이미 온실 작업과 정원 작업이 시작된 강릉 산골로 출퇴근을 시작했다. 3년 전 정원 만들기를 마쳤고, 지금은 보충해야 할 온실 작업을 진행 중이다. 그때도 딱 벚꽃이 만발할 무렵 이 길을 오갔는데, 3년 후에도 같은 시기에 작업이 진행됐다. 정원엔 3년 전 심은 매화꽃이 피기 시작했고, 아로니아의 잎이 싹을 틔우고, 튤립·수선화·카마시아의 잎이 키를 올리는 중이었다.하버드 대학 생태학 교수인 위노나 라부케는 캐나다 원주민들 언어에는 6계절의 이름이 있다고 알려준다. 이 이름은 모두 대지의 현상을 담고 있는 게 특징이다. 지그완(Ziigwan·봄), 미누카민(Minookamin·착한 대지가 깨어나는 때), 니비르(Niibir·여름), 타그와진(Tagwaagin·낙엽이 떨어지는 때), 피지-피분(Piiji-piboon·땅이 겨울로 들어가는 때), 피분(Piboon·겨울). 이 원주민의 용어를 빌려오면 지금의 때는 ‘착한 대지가 깨어나는 때’다.벚꽃이 피었다는 건 단순히 꽃이 핀 것을 의미하는 것이 아니다. 벌·나비가 깨어나고, 식물의 뿌리가 부풀어서 물을 끌어올려 달달한 수액을 만들고, 새들이 고목에 집을 지어 새끼 낳을 준비를 하고, 다람쥐가 땅을 파고, 지렁이가 꿈틀거리며 땅을 일구는 때가 왔다는 뜻이다. 자연은 촘촘히 짜인 그물처럼 모든 것들이 보이지 않는 수많은 끈으로 연결이 된 현상이다.미국의 시인 로스 게이는 이런 말을 했다. “조금은 덜 폭력적으로, 덜 가혹하게, 함께 공유하고, 협업하고, 쉼터를 서로에게 제공하고, 참아주고, 그리고 서로에게 감사하는 자연의 원리에 귀를 기울여라.”힘겨운 겨울을 보낸 우리다. 이 봄, 자연의 소중한 이 원리를 우리도 함께 지켜가 보기를 기원한다.