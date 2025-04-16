BoA dispels retirement speculation in message to fans after livestream controversy
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 15:12
Singer BoA hinted that she won't be retiring anytime soon in a post on fan community platform Weverse on Tuesday.
She shared a candid message with fans following recent criticism over controversial remarks made during a live broadcast under the influence of alcohol.
“Over the past few years, I’ve gone through a difficult time not only professionally but also personally,” the post reads. “Still, I believed that I had been doing my best in every way I could.
“But I’ve started to think that my ways of pushing forward may have made some people uncomfortable. I used to believe that if I just worked hard and did what I was told, things would get better. But the world has changed, I’ve changed, and all those changes hit me at once. I kept asking myself over and over, ‘Is this really the place I’m meant to be?’”
BoA added that she has not been able to let go of music because of how deeply it anchors her life.
“The reason I couldn’t give up music is that without it, it feels like my entire life would fall apart,” she said.
At the same time, however, she said she was “uncertain” about when she would return to the stage.
“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to keep performing,” she wrote. “But I believe there is still a passionate potential burning in our hearts. I want to bring that energy out, together with you.”
The post follows backlash over a live broadcast on April 5, during which BoA and television personality Jun Hyun-moo drank alcohol while livestreaming on social media.
During the session, a viewer asked Jun if he was dating comedian Park Na-rae. BoA responded, “I don’t think they are. They can’t.” When Jun asked, “Why? You think Park Na-rae isn’t good enough?” BoA said, “You’re too good for her.”
Jun then asked, “You know this is live, right?” to which BoA replied, “I don’t care.”
BoA was later criticized for making rude remarks about Park, who was not present during the broadcast.
The singer apologized after the incident on Weverse, saying, “This has been a chance to reflect on myself again. I will try not to forget the weight that a single word or action can carry, and I will do my best to show a more mature side of myself.”
