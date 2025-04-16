CJ ENM marks 30 years, looks to global future at 'Mnext: Worlds of Mnet Since 2025'
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 14:06
- LIM JEONG-WON
CJ ENM marked Mnet’s 30th anniversary with a bold look at the future of K-pop and its own global music ambitions with the “Mnext: Worlds of Mnet Since 2025” event on Tuesday.
“Mnext: Worlds of Mnet Since 2025” unveiled a multipronged roadmap to expand its music business on a global scale, presented by CJ ENM music content division head Shin Hyung-kwan and Mnet Plus division head Kim Ji-won.
The strategy centers on three pillars — global multilabel operations, a global content studio and an expanded fan platform through Mnet Plus.
At the event, Shin announced plans to launch a new global label later this year, following the success of WakeOne and Japanese joint venture Lapone Entertainment. The new label will aim to connect international artists and fans under one roof.
On the content side, CJ ENM is ramping up global production, with upcoming projects including “World of Street Woman Fighter,” an international dance crew competition; “Boys 2 Planet,” a dual Korea-China debut project airing simultaneously in both countries and an eight-part Apple TV+ competition series with the working title “K-Popped.” A new Korea-Japan hip-hop survival show, “Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-Hop Princess,” is also in the works for later this year.
To support this growth, CJ ENM is expanding its Music Creative eco-System, which focuses on talent development, indie label collaboration and global partnerships. Fan-focused events like KCON and the MAMA Awards will continue to serve as core pillars of CJ ENM’s global outreach.
Kim shared that Mnet Plus, a fan platform, has surpassed 27 million users and 7 million monthly active users just three years after launching. Over 320 million fan votes have been cast on the platform so far.
Mnet Plus plans to level up in 2025 with more original content like “Hide and Seek," enhanced streaming of concerts and award shows, and new interactive features such as fan chats, voting and direct artist posts. In April, the platform will also roll out “Mnet Plus Merch” beta, linking CJ ENM’s IP to online and offline commerce with limited-edition products.
The anniversary event also featured congratulatory video messages from label artists and a showcase of legendary Mnet performances, newly remastered in 4K.
“CJ ENM will show the world what makes K-pop unique through our triple-axis strategy — global labels, studios and platforms,” said Shin. “We’re ready to lead the next chapter of the global music industry.”
