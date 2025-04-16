 (G)I-DLE's Miyeon releases duet 'Glow Up' with Chinese singer Jike Junyi
(G)I-DLE's Miyeon releases duet 'Glow Up' with Chinese singer Jike Junyi

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 11:00
Miyeon of girl group (G)I-DLE [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Miyeon of girl group (G)I-DLE released a duet with Chinese singer Jike Junyi titled "Glow Up" on Wednesday.
 
The track comes in two versions: Miyeon's solo version and the duet. The song is the first outcome of the Hearts' Series music project kicked off by NetEase Cloud Music, according to Cube Entertainment.
 

The song carries the message of "loving oneself as seen in the mirror," and encourages people to regain the courage and self-esteem to love and embrace oneself, according to the agency.
 
"It was an unforgettable experience to work with Jike Junyi," Miyeon said in a press release on Wednesday. "I am so excited to meet with fans on the stage."
 
"This was my first time collaborating with a Korean singer and it was so exciting and refreshing," Jike Junyi said. "We hope that we can deliver a sense of liberation and joy to the listeners."
 
Jike Junyi debuted in 2012 after finishing the first season of "The Voice of China" audition program in third place.
 
Miyeon has been expanding her solo singing career ever since releasing her first album "MY" in 2022.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
