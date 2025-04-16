Girl group UNIS's new EP 'Swicy' brings the sweetness and the spice

UNIS reveals second EP, 'Swicy' — in pictures

Trump's tariffs rock the global economy, but K-pop doesn’t mind — or does it?

Highlight to release new music as Beast for first time in 9 years

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon releases duet 'Glow Up' with Chinese singer Jike Junyi

Related Stories

(G)I-DLE pays homage to times gone by with release of latest EP

Health concerns grow for (G)I-DLE as two members fall sick

Miyeon to release 'My,' her first solo EP, on April 27

'Contract ends November, who's to stop me?' (G)I-DLE's Soyeon drops major exit hint during concert

(G)I-DLE drops '2' for every 'Super Lady' as group powers through health, lyric fights