Highlight members to release new music as Beast for first time in 9 years
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 08:54
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Beast is back for the first time in nine years with its original name.
The band's members debuted in 2009 under the name Beast but could not maintain the name after parting ways with former agency Cube Entertainment in 2017.
Instead, members founded their own agency and began a second chapter of activities under the name Highlight.
On Wednesday, the members will release their new song "Endless Ending" as the first new track to come under the Beast name in nine years, after Cube Entertainment agreed to let the group reuse its name in April last year.
The band, instead of reusing the name Beast straight away, said that it will continue its activities as Highlight but also will show something "different as Beast."
"With 'Endless Ending,' Highlight will recollect the precious memories they had as Beast and sing their sincere love for fans with their iconic musicality," Highlight's agency Around Us said Wednesday.
"Endless Ending" comes as the prerelease single from its upcoming sixth EP "From Real to Surreal." The album will be released on April 28.
