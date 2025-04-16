 Highlight members to release new music as Beast for first time in 9 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Highlight members to release new music as Beast for first time in 9 years

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 08:54
Members of boy band Highlight [AROUND US]

Members of boy band Highlight [AROUND US]

 
Boy band Beast is back for the first time in nine years with its original name.
 
The band's members debuted in 2009 under the name Beast but could not maintain the name after parting ways with former agency Cube Entertainment in 2017.
 

Related Article

 
Instead, members founded their own agency and began a second chapter of activities under the name Highlight.
 
On Wednesday, the members will release their new song "Endless Ending" as the first new track to come under the Beast name in nine years, after Cube Entertainment agreed to let the group reuse its name in April last year.
 
The band, instead of reusing the name Beast straight away, said that it will continue its activities as Highlight but also will show something "different as Beast."
 
"With 'Endless Ending,' Highlight will recollect the precious memories they had as Beast and sing their sincere love for fans with their iconic musicality," Highlight's agency Around Us said Wednesday.
 
"Endless Ending" comes as the prerelease single from its upcoming sixth EP "From Real to Surreal." The album will be released on April 28.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Highlight Beast

More in K-pop

Highlight members to release new music as Beast for first time in 9 years

Trump's tariffs rock the global economy, but K-pop doesn’t mind — or does it?

UNIS reveals second EP, 'Swicy' — in pictures

Girl group UNIS's new EP 'Swicy' brings the sweetness and the spice

Stray Kids wraps up Latin America leg of world tour in Mexico City

Related Stories

Boy band Highlight to release its first full-length album on March 21

Boy band Highlight teases new album release at fan event over weekend

Highlight's Yoon Du-jun to drop first solo album on July 27

Highlight to embark on summer tour across Asia for 15th anniversary

Demobbed boy band members promise big comebacks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)