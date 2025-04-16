 Stray Kids to release third Japanese album 'Hollow' in June
Stray Kids to release third Japanese album 'Hollow' in June

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 13:45
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids will release its third Japanese album, "Hollow," on June 18.
 
The album comes three years after Stray Kids' second Japanese album, "Circus," released in June 2022.
 

Stray Kids celebrated the fifth anniversary of its debut in Japan last month, having released its first official Japanese music on March 18, 2020.
 
The band also recently filled the Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome in Osaka as part of its "dominATE" world tour, drawing in a total of 315,000 audience members across six concerts.
 
Teaser for Stray Kids' new Japanese album [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Stray Kids recently received a platinum certificate from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) with its second Japanese single "Scars" released in October 2021, selling over 250,000 copies as of last month. The band also received a double platinum certificate for the 500,000 copies it sold of its second Japanese full-length album "Giant" (2024).
 
"ReawakeR," a track where Stray Kids' Felix collaborated with Japanese pop star LiSA, also stormed charts upon its release in March. The song sat atop the World Digital Song Sales chart on Billboard and topped the Global Japan Songs Excluding Japan chart for six weeks straight.
 
Stray Kids finished the Latin American leg of its "dominATE" tour with concerts in Mexico City last weekend.
 
It is set to continue the tour with four concerts at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Japan on May 10, 11, 17 and 18.\

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids JYP Entertainment

