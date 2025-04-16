More in Movies

Animated film 'The King of Kings' nearly takes crown at box office in North America

Petition for acquittal of documentary filmmaker receives almost 3,000 signatures

Korea loves sports and movies. So why don't sports movies make any money?

Actor, director delve into Korea's real-life underworld for new film 'Yadang: The Snitch'

Tom Cruise to visit Seoul in May to promote 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning'