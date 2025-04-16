Korean dramas, films are the most popular non-U.S. content globally, study finds
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 11:08 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 11:13
- YOON SO-YEON
K-dramas and K-films are the most popular non-U.S. content in the world, data revealed Tuesday.
Media content tracker Ampere released an analysis titled "Korean shows are the most popular non-U.S. content on Netflix," explaining that so-called K-content is "now consistently among the most widely exported and consumed content globally."
According to the report, viewing hours of Korean content took up 8 to 9 percent of the global whole, followed by British content at 7 to 8 percent and Japanese at 4 to 5 percent from 2023 to 2024.
The majority was U.S. content, which took up 56 to 59 percent of the viewing time.
Korean content currently accounts for 85 of the top 500 most popular non-American shows and films on Netflix, according to Ampere, which cited recently-popular Korean series "Love Next Door" (2024), "Culinary Class Wars" (2024) and season two of "Squid Game" (2024).
"Netflix’s success with Korean shows and films reflects its established content production and licensing strategy," read the report.
"Netflix’s $2.5 billion commitment to Korean content from 2024 to 2028 will help maintain this content boom, as the platform continues to invest in and release high-quality Korean titles," it said.
Meanwhile, five Korean original series sit at the top of the Netflix Global Top 10 list as of Wednesday: "Karma," "Kian's B&B," "When Life Gives You Tangerines," "Weak Hero" and "President Playbook."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
