 DP frontrunner Lee Jae-myung hits legal limit on fund-raising on first day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 13:10
Democratic Party presidential contender Lee Jae-myung speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on April 16. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Democratic Party presidential contender Lee Jae-myung speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on April 16. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

 
Democratic Party (DP) presidential contender Lee Jae-myung reached the legal fund-raising limit of 2.94 billion won ($2.06 million) just one day after opening his campaign for donations.
 
“The full legal limit of 2.94 billion won was reached on Tuesday morning, the very day fund-raising began,” Lee’s fund-raising committee announced Wednesday. “More than 63,000 people contributed, with 99 percent of donations under 100,000 won.”
 

“Despite transfer limits imposed by banks, more than 250 million won in excess donations were received,” the committee said. The committee added that the excess amount limit will be returned.
 
Lee previously raised 908.54 million won in a single day during the 2022 presidential primary. This time, the number of donors on day one doubled the total from that entire campaign, which saw 31,000 donors over two months.
 
“This record-breaking surge of small contributions shows the people’s fervent desire to end the current crisis and build a new Korea,” Lee’s fund-raising committee said. “It reflects the will to cast off the cold and darkness and return the country to its rightful owner — the people.”
 
“I humbly honor the heartfelt support of each and every person who joined in this hopeful investment to create a real Korea,” Lee himself said regarding the donations. “I will repay this trust with good politics.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 
 
 

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
