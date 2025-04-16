Police raid presidential office and residence complex in Yongsan
Police raided the presidential office and the presidential residence complex in Yongsan District on Wednesday.
Police will seize former president Yoon Suk Yeol's secure phone line, along with the phone line of Kim Seong-hoon, former acting chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS). Police also began investigations at the PSS office.
Surveillance camera footage featuring former Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min will also be collected.
