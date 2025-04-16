Police target phone lines, internal documents in raid on presidential office, residence
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 11:30 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 11:39
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The police’s martial law special investigation team commenced a raid at the presidential office and presidential residence on Wednesday.
Police aimed to seize former president Yoon Suk Yeol's secure phone line, along with the phone line of Kim Seong-hoon, former acting chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), in relation to the charges of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant on Yoon. Police also began investigations at the PSS office.
“The time the raid warrant was executed was 10:13 a.m.,” a police official said. “The targets of the raid are the secure phone server-related data and internal documents in the presidential office."
Yoon and Kim are being investigated on charges of obstructing the police's first arrest warrant for Yoon in January. Kim is also accused of ordering the deletion of phone server records, which falls under abuse of power under the Presidential Security Service Act.
Police have been trying to secure the phone server of the PSS, which is a key piece of evidence, but have failed due to Kim refusing to cooperate with raids.
The CCTV footage of the presidential office is also subject to the raid Wednesday in relation to the insurrection charges against former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min.
Lee is suspected of ordering the power and water cuts of major media outlets during the martial law declaration on Dec. 3 last year. On Feb. 18, the police raided Lee’s residence and offices in Seoul and Sejong.
“We recently applied for raid warrants three times to check the CCTV and phone servers of the presidential safe house related to the Lee’s insurrection charges, but the prosecution rejected them,” the police said.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)