11 years after Sewol tragedy, time still hasn't healed all

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 15:43
Mourners visit Jindo Port, previously known as Paengmok Port, in Jindo County, South Jeolla, on April 14, two days ahead of the 11th anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster. [HWANG HEE-GYU]

JINDO COUNTY, South Jeolla — On Monday, just two days before the 11th anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, mourners gathered at the breakwater of Jindo Port, where a yellow ribbon-shaped monument and a red lighthouse painted with yellow ribbons greeted visitors under overcast skies and strong winds.
 
The site, now a memorial space, bore visible signs of time. Weathered yellow flags reading “We will not forget” fluttered in the wind. A rusted sign pointing toward where the ship sank stood faded and barely legible.
 

Kim Dong-won, 33, from Seoul, stood silently for over five minutes in front of the sign, staring out toward the sea.
 
“I came last year for the 10th anniversary, and I’ve taken time off again this year,” Kim said. “I want the families to know that there is still one more person who hasn’t forgotten.”
 
Mourners visit the Paengmok Memorial Hall near Jindo Port, previously Paengmok Port, in Jindo County, South Jeolla, on April 14, two days ahead of the 11th anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster. [HWANG HEE-GYU]

Photos of the children still bring tears
 
Nearby, visitors filed into the Paengmok Memorial Hall, a modest container-turned-exhibition space displaying portraits and mementos of the 304 victims. Many bowed their heads in silence, standing in front of the photographs for extended moments.
 
Wiping the tears from her face, 51-year-old Yoon Yu-jin carefully wrote in the guest book.
 
"As a parent myself, I can only imagine how unbearable the lives of the victims’ families still are,” she said. “It breaks my heart.”




Silent reflection at the rusted hull
 
Mourners also visited the Sewol’s salvaged hull at Mokpo New Port, where it has rested since recovery. Though surrounded by barbed wire, the corroded structure was visible from afar. Faded yellow ribbons tied to the fences fluttered in the sea breeze.
 
Park Chan-yang, 39, from Gochang, North Jeolla, stood quietly before the wreckage.
 
“More than a decade has passed, but seeing the faces at Paengmok and the actual hull here in Mokpo, I feel overwhelmed,” Park said. “I’m still enraged that most of the crew survived while proper rescue efforts weren’t made.”
 
Families of victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy throw flowers into the sea on a boat at Jindo County, South Jeolla, on April 16, the 11th anniversary of the disaster. [YONHAP]

Bereaved families hold memorial at sea
 
On Wednesday, 11 years since the day of the disaster, families of the victims set sail to where the ferry sank on April 16, 2014, for a memorial aboard a Coast Guard vessel. Departing from Mokpo around 7 a.m., the vessel took around three hours to reach the yellow buoy labeled “Sewol” that marks the location. The ceremony includes reading the names of victims, praying silently, tossing floral offerings and circling the site.
 
A public memorial event took place at Mokpo New Port at 3 p.m. the same day. The program featured performances and poetry recitations in memory of the victims, reaffirming a pledge to make a safer society. Around 10 family members of victims from the Jeju-bound airplane crash in Muan had also said they would attend.
 
Families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster hang yellow ribbons at a memorial service held in Jindo County, South Jeolla, on April 16. [NEWS1]

Nationwide commemorations
 
Memorial events are being held across the country. In Gwangju, a civic group set up a public memorial altar at the May 18 Democracy Square on Saturday. The site, which remains open through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, invites citizens to offer flowers and leave messages on yellow ribbons.
 
In Ansan, Gyeonggi — home to Danwon High School, which lost 261 students and teachers — the official remembrance ceremony will be held at Hwarang Recreation Park. Additional events are scheduled at Incheon and at the Sewol Memorial Space in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Council.
 
Rescue workers conduct a nighttime search operation near the site of the sunken Sewol ferry on April 16, 2014. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Investigation concluded, legal battle continues
 
The sinking of the Sewol ferry en route from Incheon to Jeju resulted in the deaths of 304 passengers, including a large number of second-year students and teachers from Danwon High School.
 
Last November, the Mokpo Regional Maritime Safety Tribunal concluded its reinvestigation, citing steering system failure, insufficient vessel stability, overloading and negligent safety management by the shipping company and crew as contributing factors.
 
As a result, the tribunal revoked the licenses of five individuals, including then-Captain Lee Jun-seok, and suspended the licenses of three others for up to one year. It also issued corrective orders for Chonghaejin Marine, the Sewol’s operator.
 
The company and individuals involved have appealed the decision, and a second review is currently underway at the Central Maritime Safety Tribunal.




BY HWANG HEE-GYU [[email protected]]
