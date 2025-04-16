Busan police officer suffers gunshot to head in firearms training session
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 16:06
A police officer from the Busan Metropolitan Police’s riot squad suffered a life-threatening head injury during a routine firearms training session in Busan on Wednesday and arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest.
The accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. at an indoor shooting range in Gangseo District, Busan.
The officer in their 20s, who joined the police about a year ago, suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the training session.
Emergency responders transported the officer to Pusan National University Hospital immediately after the shooting. Medical staff are continuing treatment as the officer remains unconscious with severe head trauma.
Witnesses said the officer held a .38-caliber revolver in their right hand and turned the muzzle toward their face when the gun suddenly discharged. The shot knocked them to the ground.
Police require all officers to undergo firearms training twice a year.
Unlike civilian shooting ranges, where tethers secure the weapons, police ranges allow officers to train at various shooting stances and the firearms are not tied down during these exercises.
“This may have resulted from improper firearm handling, but we need to investigate further to determine the exact cause,” police said Wednesday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE EUN-JI, KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
