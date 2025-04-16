Can Busan's new Jagalchi market avoid the conflict of Noryangjin?
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:52
Busan’s plan to relocate street vendors from the popular Jagalchi fish market into newly built facilities has hit a major setback, as most vendors refuse to move in due to concerns over high costs and poor infrastructure.
The city spent 23.5 billion won ($16 million) to build two three-story buildings — Jagalchi Ajimae Market Buildings 1 and 2 — in Nampo-dong, Jung District, to relocate 215 vendors who have operated illegal stalls along a 300-meter stretch of road.
But only two vendors applied for entry, prompting the city to postpone the lot-drawing event for store assignments on Wednesday, according to city officials.
The city promoted the project as a way to clear public streets and resolve long-standing issues tied to food safety and illegal vending.
Redevelopment efforts in the area have faced delays due to resistance since 2003. The city built the new facilities in consultation with the vendors’ association to avoid confrontation.
Although construction finished last year, opposition grew as the city began the move-in process.
Vendors cited four key issues: Monthly usage fees ranging from 190,000 to 460,000 won, low water pressure in seawater pipes, a lack of restrooms and no freight elevators connecting rooftop cold storage to shop floors.
They also objected to the rent gap between the two buildings. Stores in Building 2, located in a commercial zone, cost nearly twice as much as those in Building 1, in a quasi-industrial zone.
“This could turn into another Noryangjin,” one vendor said, referring to Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market in southern Seoul, where a 2016 modernization led to years of conflict.
Hundreds of vendors rejected the new building at Noryangjin, citing reduced stall size and limited access. Clashes broke out as officials tried to force vendors out of the old facility in 2018, with the dispute dragging on until 2020.
Busan officials said they do not plan to implement a forcible removal.
“We built the new facilities to avoid the kind of conflict seen at Noryangjin,” a city official said. “We’re working with the vendor association, and we’ll use the supplementary budget to improve facilities and adjust rent imbalances.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-JU
