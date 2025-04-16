Driving under influence of prescription drugs on rise as license revocations double
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 10:59
Drug-impaired driving is on the rise in Korea, with even legally prescribed medications like clonazepam leading to license revocations and growing concerns among police and the public for road safety.
On Feb. 16, a woman in her 50s caused a minor collision while reversing her vehicle in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Though there were no injuries, eyewitnesses reported that she was incoherent after the accident, even misidentifying the gender of the person she was speaking to.
A roadside drug test by police came back positive, and subsequent analysis by the National Forensic Service (NFS) confirmed the presence of clonazepam, a psychotropic substance. While taking clonazepam itself is legal under a prescription, driving after taking it is illegal.
Clonazepam was designated a "medical narcotic" by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in July last year. It suppresses central nervous system activity and is used to treat epilepsy, seizures and panic disorders. Unlike propofol or fentanyl, it does not cause dependence or hallucinations. However, if taken in excess or while in poor physical condition, it can cause drowsiness and lethargy.
It is illegal to operate a vehicle while being impaired by drugs, even if no alcohol is involved, under the Road Traffic Act. Violators may face license cancellation and up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,990), even if no one is injured.
Although the woman involved in the February case had a valid prescription for clonazepam, police revoked her license and referred her to prosecutors for violating the Road Traffic Act.
The number of driver's licenses revoked due to drug-impaired driving rose from 80 in 2022 to 164 last year — more than doubling in two years, according to the National Police Agency on Tuesday. Another 20 licenses were revoked between January and March this year.
While that figure may appear smaller compared to 42 cases during the same period last year, police explained that many cases are still pending results from the NFS. In fact, five licenses were revoked just in the past week, from April 9 to Tuesday, following completed lab results.
“While there’s heightened awareness around drunk driving, many people still assume that drug-impaired driving is safe just because the drugs were prescribed by a doctor, which leads to a steady rise in these cases,” said a police official.
Drug-impaired driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. In 2023, a Rolls-Royce driver in his 20s killed a pedestrian in Apgujeong, Gangnam District, while under the influence of drugs.
Investigators later discovered that the man had repeatedly taken sedatives and other psychotropic drugs using a stolen identity, earning him an additional two-year prison sentence.
That same year in Jeju, a woman in her 20s who had taken her mother’s appetite suppressant medication experienced hallucinations and crashed into six vehicles, including a dump truck, a bus and a police car.
Even if the drug was taken legally with a prescription, driving afterward is still illegal. In 2023, a nurse was fined after causing a traffic accident while under the influence of prescribed sleeping pills.
However, unlike drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is difficult to detect. Alcohol tests take five seconds, but drug tests can take around 15 minutes.
In one case last November, a man in his 40s in Seoul caused an accident while under the influence of drugs. He refused police testing and went on to cause a second accident shortly after. The man is currently under investigation for violating the Road Traffic Act.
On March 13, the National Assembly passed a partial amendment to the law that allows authorities to penalize drivers who refuse drug testing. Violators may face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.
Police say stronger guidance from doctors and pharmacists is essential.
“It takes time to get results from rapid drug tests, and we can’t block roads to test everyone,” a National Police Agency spokesperson noted. “Also, police are not allowed to access a driver’s prescription history. So, the only real deterrent right now is for medical professionals to clearly warn patients not to drive.”
“Unlike drunk driving, people have never seen someone being caught for driving under the influence of prescription drugs, so they don’t take it seriously,” said Jung Kyung-il, a lawyer specializing in traffic accidents at law firm L&L. “But a single accident can cause enormous damage, so doctors and pharmacists must clearly warn about the risks of driving while medicated.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
