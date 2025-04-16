Former T-ara member Lee A-reum sentenced to suspended prison term for fraud

Subway rider takes 'eat fresh' to new level with full Korean meal on train

Who let the dogs out? Woman sparks debate after bringing pets to mall.

Suspect in Gyeonggi family murder blamed failed business, lawsuits in questioning

11 years after Sewol tragedy, time still hasn't healed all

Related Stories

Former T-Ara member Lee A-reum, boyfriend charged for allegedly failing to pay back loans

Former T-Ara member Lee A-reum handed over to prosecutors on child abuse charges

Former T-ara member gets divorce, to get married again soon

Former T-Ara member Lee A-reum apologizes for causing worry after suicide attempt

Girl group T-Ara to release first music in four years on Nov. 15