Gov't freezes medical school admission numbers at pre-expansion level
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 11:51
The government decided to freeze the number of medical school admissions for next year at 2024's pre-expansion level of 3,058 students and will officially announce the decision on Thursday.
Acting President Han Duck-soo and officials from related ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Welfare, held a closed-door meeting and finalized the decision on Wednesday.
“Although medical students continue to boycott classes, the government decided to freeze the quota at the 2024 level in response to the medical community’s opinion that confirming the rollback is necessary to encourage students to return,” said a government official.
On April 7, the Korean Society of Medical Education (Ksmed), which consists of 12 medical organizations including the Korean Medical Association (KMA), urged the government and political leaders to “promptly confirm the 2026 admission quota at the pre-expansion number of 3,058.”
The current medical student class participation rate remains below 30 percent, according to multiple university officials. However, there is growing consensus that in order to prevent a “tripling” scenario — where students enrolling in 2024, 2025, and 2026 would all study together next year — and to protect those students who are already attending classes, the quota must be returned to the 2024 level.
Later in the day, a council of medical school presidents is expected to formally deliver this consensus to the government.
“There are indeed some voices — mainly from small or private schools — still insisting on pushing ahead with the planned expansion, but most presidents now recognize that, realistically, the only card left to persuade students is to freeze the quota,” said one president of a medical school outside the Seoul metropolitan area.
However, as previously indicated by the government last month, there will be no flexible academic measures, such as delaying the start of the semester to accommodate students.
The Korean Association of Medical Colleges (KAMC) warned on Wednesday that fourth-year students at 32 medical schools could face a fail grade if they do not return to classes by the end of this month.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)