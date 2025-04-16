Last man missing in subway construction site collapse found dead
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 20:09 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 20:16
-
- KIM JU-YEON
A man who went missing in the collapse of a subway construction site in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, on Friday was found dead at the site Wednesday, fire authorities said the same day.
The body of the man, a Posco E&C worker in his 50s, was found at around 7:30 p.m. Search and rescue workers are in the process of removing his body from the site, according to authorities.
The construction site for the Sinansan Line collapsed Friday afternoon causing a section of the road above ground to cave in, just hours after evacuations had commenced based on findings of structural dangers.
The man was the last person to be found among the five workers who went missing in the collapse. The discovery comes six days after the site caved in.
