New colors, better labels and pictograms: Seoul's individual subway line maps to get first fresh look in 40 years
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 17:49
The map of Seoul's individual subway lines will get a fresh new makeover for the first time in 40 years.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it will introduce a new, standardized map design for all 23 lines serving the capital to improve legibility and unify inconsistent labeling across its extensive metro network. It will include Lines 1 through 9 and intercity routes like the Bundang and Gyeongin lines.
The redesigned maps will start rolling out in the second half of 2025. It marks the first time since the opening of Line 1 in 1974 that the city has implemented a single, standardized design for individual line maps.
Despite Line 1’s current sprawl — stretching 218 kilometers (135 miles) across 102 stations and four municipal jurisdictions — the line has lacked a unified visual scheme until now.
“Current line maps make it difficult to identify key geographic information such as station locations, line direction and municipal boundaries,” said a Seoul government official.
“Each line uses different notations for express services, transfers and other features, which can confuse first-time users and elderly passengers," the official added.
The city also considered increasing demand from overseas tourists, who have called for clearer numbering and multilingual station names.
The redesigned maps will come in three formats: horizontal, vertical and square for sliding doors.
Seoul will pilot a digital version in video format at Yeouido Station on Line 5, using the world’s first transparent OLED display on a platform sliding door.
To improve accessibility, the new design includes color schemes that are easier for colorblind passengers to distinguish. Transfer lines will be marked using a traffic light-style visual system. Each station will also display its designated number so foreigners can easily identify them.
The map will reflect key geographic elements such as the Han River, transfer junctions and borders between Seoul and surrounding municipalities.
The city has also created pictograms for 14 major landmarks, including Seoul City Hall, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and N Seoul Tower.
“We referred to how Paris used pictograms to guide visitors to iconic sites and Olympic venues during the 2024 Summer Games,” a city spokesperson said.
Choi In-kyu, director of Seoul’s Design Policy Division, said the new maps are meant to be easy to read and visually intuitive.
“We expect to apply the new design not just in subway trains and stations but also to merchandise and other uses,” Choi said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
