NewJeans remains barred from independent activities after court upholds injunction
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:49
The Seoul Central District Court rejected NewJeans' request to strike down an injunction blocking the group's five members from carrying out independent activities, describing its initial decision as “valid.”
On March 21, the court granted an injunction blocking members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein from carrying out independent activities without the prior consent of their agency, ADOR, whether individually, through legal guardians or via third parties. The plaintiffs, ADOR, had argued that the order would preserve its position as the group's agency.
NewJeans immediately challenged the court's ruling but announced at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23 that it would suspend all activities for the time being.
The legal battle between NewJeans and ADOR now appears likely to move to an appeals court. With the request rejected, the members can officially appeal.
NewJeans rose to fame following its debut on July 22, 2022, with the release of songs “Attention” (2022) and “Hype Boy” (2023). The group continued its success with subsequent songs such as “Ditto” (2022), “Super Shy” (2023) and “How Sweet” (2024).
The group declared its intent to terminate its exclusive contract with ADOR during an emergency news conference on Nov. 28 last year, hinting at autonomous future promotions or music releases. The announcement came following claims that ADOR had failed to address and resolve eight issues raised by the group on Nov. 13 by the deadline.
In December, the members launched a new social media account and, last February, revealed a new group name: NJZ.
ADOR responded by stating that “all accounts other than the official NewJeans channels managed by ADOR were created without prior agreement under the exclusive contract. We are already receiving inquiries and complaints from advertisers and other third parties related to content posted on those accounts. Such activities may lead to legal issues.”
Separately, a trial is ongoing over ADOR’s lawsuit regarding the validity of its exclusive contract with the members.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
