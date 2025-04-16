Man who told student to vandalize Gyeongbok Palace sentenced for money laundering

'This year has been devastating': Korea’s erratic weather decimates bee colonies

Driving under influence of prescription drugs on rise as license revocations double

Petition for acquittal of documentary filmmaker receives almost 3,000 signatures

Related Stories

Police investigating right-wing youth group for allegedly premeditating courthouse riot

Man arrested after breaking into Constitutional Court following Yoon’s arrest

Riot suspects stand trial at the courthouse they allegedly ransacked

[VIDEO] The election verdict is out, but how did we get here?

Judicial risks escalate for Yoon on removal from office