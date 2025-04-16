Police on hunt for man who kicked Tesla Cybertruck in Gangnam
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 21:17
Police are searching for a man who damaged a Tesla Cybertruck parked on a street in Gangam District, southern Seoul, early Tuesday before promptly fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, according to the Gangnam Police Precinct the same day. The suspect allegedly kicked the side mirror on the passenger side of the vehicle, which is owned by a nearby hospital.
The hospital reported the damage at around 10 a.m., prompting police to respond and begin reviewing nearby surveillance camera footage to identify and locate the suspect.
Once they apprehend the suspect, police plan to book the man on charges of property damage and investigate the motive behind the act.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
