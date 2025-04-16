 Police on hunt for man who kicked Tesla Cybertruck in Gangnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police on hunt for man who kicked Tesla Cybertruck in Gangnam

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 21:17
Tesla Cybertrucks are seen parked at a dealership in Plano, Texas, on March 12. [AP/YONHAP]

Tesla Cybertrucks are seen parked at a dealership in Plano, Texas, on March 12. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Police are searching for a man who damaged a Tesla Cybertruck parked on a street in Gangam District, southern Seoul, early Tuesday before promptly fleeing the scene.
 
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, according to the Gangnam Police Precinct the same day. The suspect allegedly kicked the side mirror on the passenger side of the vehicle, which is owned by a nearby hospital.
 

Related Article

The hospital reported the damage at around 10 a.m., prompting police to respond and begin reviewing nearby surveillance camera footage to identify and locate the suspect.
 
Once they apprehend the suspect, police plan to book the man on charges of property damage and investigate the motive behind the act.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Gangnam Tesla

More in Social Affairs

Student scabies scare prompts disinfection of Sahmyook University residences

Police on hunt for man who kicked Tesla Cybertruck in Gangnam

Last man missing in subway construction site collapse found dead

University retreat marred by sexual harassment reports

Can Busan's new Jagalchi market avoid the conflict of Noryangjin?

Related Stories

Tesla, Hyundai, others recall 55,000 cars over faulty components

Tesla explodes moments after driver pulled from burning EV

Korea left in dust as Tesla names Mexico home of next gigafactory

EV crashes into building, hits 4 pedestrians while in auto hold mode

Four neighborhoods re-designated as land transaction permission zones
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)