Police raid TV psychiatrist's clinic over death of restrained patient
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:27
Police raided a psychiatric hospital operated by prominent psychiatrist and TV personality Yang Jae-woong as part of an investigation into the death of a patient who had been restrained during treatment.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s violent crime unit executed a search warrant on Monday at the hospital located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, officials said Wednesday.
Investigators seized mobile phones belonging to Yang and other medical staff, along with surveillance camera footage and other electronic records deemed relevant to the case.
“We had previously received documents from the hospital voluntarily,” a police official said. “But we conducted the raid to carry out a more thorough investigation. This is the first time we’ve executed a search warrant in this case."
The investigation centers around the death of a woman in her 30s who had been admitted to the hospital for treatment for diet pill addiction. She died on May 27 of last year, 17 days into her stay.
Her family filed criminal complaints against Yang and five hospital staff members, accusing them of involuntary manslaughter and professional negligence. They claimed she had been unjustly isolated and physically restrained during her stay and did not receive appropriate medical care.
According to an autopsy report, the woman likely died from acute pseudo-intestinal obstruction.
Citing the complexity of the medical issues involved, the Gyeonggi Nambu Police decided to take over the case from the Bucheon Wonmi Police Precinct.
The provincial unit officially assumed control of the investigation on March 31.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)