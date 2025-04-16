Police raid into presidential office ends in failure after 10 hour standoff
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 22:11 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 22:14
A police attempt to conduct a search and seizure at the presidential office in Yongsan District in central Seoul and nearby official residences on Wednesday ended in failure after nearly 10 hours of standoff.
The Special Investigation Team under the National Office of Investigation (NOI), which is probing allegations related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law, began negotiations with the presidential office and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) around 10 a.m.
The discussions lasted until about 8:30 p.m., but both institutions rejected the search warrants, submitting official statements of refusal.
The presidential office and security service declined to cooperate with the police operation while citing Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which require consent from the person in charge when searching locations or materials involving military or official secrets,
However, the PSS reportedly told police it was willing to voluntarily provide some of the requested materials, including data from secure phone servers.
“We will continue discussions with the security service regarding the voluntary submission of materials,” a police official said.
“Given the substantial volume of data involved, we will negotiate the timing and process of the handover.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA UN-CHAE, LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)