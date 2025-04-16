 Prosecutors raid Shinhan Asset Trust office in employee bribery investigation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Prosecutors raid Shinhan Asset Trust office in employee bribery investigation

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 16:58 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 17:38
Supreme Prosecutors' Office building in southern Seoul [NEWS1]

Supreme Prosecutors' Office building in southern Seoul [NEWS1]

 
Prosecutors raided Shinhan Asset Trust and its current and former employees, who are suspected of accepting bribes worth hundreds of millions of won in connection with trust operations on Wednesday. 
 
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office dispatched prosecutors and investigators to conduct a search and seizure operation at the company’s office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, according to the legal sources.
 

Related Article

 
There have also been reports that an operation was also carried out at the office of another real estate trust in Yeouido, western Seoul, where a former Shinhan Asset Trust employee currently works. 
 
Prosecutors believe employees of Shinhan Asset Trust received bribes and facilitated loans while handling trust operations between 2020 and 2023. The investigation was launched following a formal complaint filed by the Financial Supervisory Service.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Shinhan Raid Prosecution

More in Social Affairs

New colors, better labels and pictograms: Seoul's individual subway line maps to get first fresh look in 40 years

Body of missing crew member from sunken trawler found off Yeosu coast

Prosecutors raid Shinhan Asset Trust office in employee bribery investigation

Ulsan paid older drivers to give up their licenses. It worked.

JMS cult leader indicted on further sexual assault charges

Related Stories

Prosecutors raid Naver’s headquarters over alleged abuse of market dominance

Prosecutors request record number of search and seizure warrants in 2022

Shinhan Card users now able to perform transfers in foreign currencies

Prosecutors raid 10 corporate offices in Seongnam FC probe

Shinhan Financial Group board recommends next CEO for Shinhan Bank
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)