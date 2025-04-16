Student scabies scare prompts disinfection of Sahmyook University residences
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 21:23
Two students living in Sahmyook University’s male dormitory were immediately sent home after they contracted scabies, while other disinfection measures were being undertaken, university officials said Wednesday.
The students were found by the university, located in Nowon District, northern Seoul, to have been infected on April 10. They resided on the fifth floor at Sion Hall.
Scabies is a highly contagious skin condition caused by mites that burrow into the skin, triggering intense itching. The mites have an incubation period of four to six weeks at which point symptoms appear.
Sahmyook University said it sent the affected students home immediately and completed a full disinfection of the building the following day. It also notified all dormitory residents of the outbreak through text messages.
On Tuesday, a female student at Eden Hall, the women’s dormitory, reported having irritated skin, but medical tests confirmed that she had not contracted scabies.
Despite the false alarm, the university decided to disinfect Eden Hall as a precautionary measure, according to its spokesperson.
The university also asked students living on the fifth floor of Sion Hall to avoid visiting lower floors, and advised them to study inside the dormitory instead of going to the library, the spokesperson added.
“No additional cases have been reported as of [Wednesday], but the university remains on alert due to the incubation period,” the spokesperson said.
The school initially posted a notice in a group chat on Tuesday that said a student at Eden Hall’s theology residence had been infected with scabies, and the building would be disinfected.
The message was later deleted, sparking criticism from some students.
“Shouldn’t they clearly disclose the source of the outbreak if it's contagious?” one post read on Sahmyook University’s community board on Everytime, a popular college student forum. Others questioned whether the school was being lenient toward theology students, who live in the theology residence.
A university official explained that the post was deleted because the infection had not been confirmed.
“The student in question tested negative for scabies,” the official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
