 Subway rider takes 'eat fresh' to new level with full Korean meal on train
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 14:52
A man eats a full-course Korean meal in a subway car on the Airport Railway Express on Monday in this scene from the JTBC show ″Crime Chief.″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A man was spotted eating a full-course Korean meal spread across three seats on a subway train, causing discomfort for fellow passengers.
 
The incident occurred around 11:12 p.m. on Monday aboard an Airport Railroad train, according to a report aired on media outlet JTBC’s show “Case Chief” on Tuesday.
 

A witness said the man occupied seats designated for the elderly and disabled and began eating a full-course meal during the ride.
 
Footage showed the man sitting occupying the designated section — typically located at each end of a subway car with three seats each on either side — unpacking and arranging food containers. He was seen picking at kimchi with chopsticks, putting on disposable gloves and preparing lettuce wraps with chili peppers and ssamjang, a Korean dipping sauce.
 
Several passengers, including the witness who filmed the incident, were in the car at the time. The smell of kimchi and other foods reportedly spread through the compartment, leaving riders visibly uncomfortable.
 
“It’s outrageous to bring a 12-dish meal onto the Airport Railroad,” attorney Park Ji-hoon said on the program. “It may be enjoyable for him, but it’s unpleasant for others. It shows a lack of basic manners.
 
“It’s shameful,” he said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
