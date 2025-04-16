Suspect in Gyeonggi family murder blamed failed business, lawsuits in questioning
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 14:59
A man in his 50s suspected of killing five family members confessed to doing so due to the frustration of a failed business and multiple lawsuits that followed.
According to the Yongin Seobu Police Precinct on Wednesday, the man — arrested on charges of killing his elderly parents, wife and two children in Yongin, Gyeonggi — cited financial distress and legal pressures during questioning.
All five were found dead around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.
"I did it because I felt desperate about the failed business and the multiple civil and criminal lawsuits that followed, as well as the financial burden that came along with it," the man reportedly told police.
The man had been under investigation after being accused of fraud by more than 60 people in connection with a real estate development business based in Gwangju.
He had reportedly been part of a cooperative’s founding committee that began recruiting apartment residents in 2023, but failed to return deposits or investment funds.
Investigators believe he gave sleeping pills to his family members before carrying out the murders.
A handwritten note, believed to be a suicide letter, was also found at the scene. The letter reportedly contained expressions of despair over his financial situation.
Police traced the suspect's mobile signal and arrested him at an officetel in Geumnam-ro, Gwangju, at 10:32 a.m. on Tuesday. He is said to have lived in Gwangju during the week and returned to his family home on weekends.
Authorities believe the crime was committed on Monday. Police requested autopsies from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact causes of death.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN, SON SUNG-BAE
