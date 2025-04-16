 Two sinkholes reported in Seoul near Apgujeong, Dolgoji stations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two sinkholes reported in Seoul near Apgujeong, Dolgoji stations

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:13
 
Two sinkholes were reported, one near Apgujeong Station in southern Seoul and Dolgoji Station in eastern Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon. 
 
At 4:50 p.m., reports of a sinkhole and road subsidence were received near Exit 4 of Apgujeong Station and the area was placed under partial traffic control.    
 
Just minutes later around 4:53 p.m., another sinkhole occurred near Exit 6 of Dolgoji Station leading to partial traffic control on an affected road.
 
Authorities are restricting access to areas in the vicinity of the sinkholes as of the time of reporting.  
 
  

Related Article

 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Sinkhole Abgujeong Station Dolgoji Station

More in Social Affairs

Can Busan's new Jagalchi market avoid the conflict of Noryangjin?

TikTokker with 55 million subscribers sentenced to prison for sexual assault

NewJeans remains barred from independent activities after court upholds injunction

Police raid TV psychiatrist's clinic over death of restrained patient

Two sinkholes reported in Seoul near Apgujeong, Dolgoji stations

Related Stories

Untact tickets

It's behind you

Subway driver behind Line 2 derailment suspended for violating stop signal

Escalator pulled apart after hurting people

Seoul's sinkholes point to deeper problems lurking underground
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)