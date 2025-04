Two sinkholes reported in Seoul near Apgujeong, Dolgoji stations

Two sinkholes were reported, one near Apgujeong Station in southern Seoul and Dolgoji Station in eastern Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon.At 4:50 p.m., reports of a sinkhole and road subsidence were received near Exit 4 of Apgujeong Station and the area was placed under partial traffic control.Just minutes later around 4:53 p.m., another sinkhole occurred near Exit 6 of Dolgoji Station leading to partial traffic control on an affected road.Authorities are restricting access to areas in the vicinity of the sinkholes as of the time of reporting.BY LEE HAY-JUNE [ [email protected]