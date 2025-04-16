Two sinkholes reported in Seoul near Apgujeong, Dolgoji stations
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:13
Two sinkholes were reported, one near Apgujeong Station in southern Seoul and Dolgoji Station in eastern Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:50 p.m., reports of a sinkhole and road subsidence were received near Exit 4 of Apgujeong Station and the area was placed under partial traffic control.
Just minutes later around 4:53 p.m., another sinkhole occurred near Exit 6 of Dolgoji Station leading to partial traffic control on an affected road.
Authorities are restricting access to areas in the vicinity of the sinkholes as of the time of reporting.
