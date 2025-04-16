 Tzuyang walks out of police questioning over stalking case against far-right YouTuber
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 14:36
Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang answers questions from the media in front of the Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul on April 16. [YONHAP]

Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang appeared at Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul on Wednesday to be questioned over her stalking complaint against Kim Se-ui, head of far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, but she refused to proceed with the investigation after about 40 minutes.
 
Tzuyang, whose legal name is Park Jung-won, arrived at the station at 8:47 a.m. as the complainant but left at 9:35 a.m., abruptly declining to continue participating in the scheduled questioning.
 

“It appeared the police do not recognize Park as a victim at all, nor do they seem intent on protecting her,” Park’s attorney Kim Tae-yeon said to reporters outside the station. “They also refused to disclose any information regarding the prosecution’s request for a supplementary investigation, which raises serious concerns about the fairness of the process.
 
“I hope the investigation proceeds fairly so that there are no further victims,” Park said.
 
Her legal team is currently considering filing a motion to exclude the officer in charge of the case.
 
Ahead of the questioning, lawyer Kim said that Kim Se-ui mentioned Park more than 30 to 40 times between July and October last year, persistently harassing the mukbang YouTuber.  
 
“The court has already issued two provisional orders identifying Kim Se-ui as a stalker and ordering him to cease all stalking-related acts against the victim,” said the attorney. 
 
Kim was previously accused of repeatedly posting photos and comments about Park after accusing her of tax evasion and other personal matters on his YouTube channel on July 30 last year.  
 
The police initially dropped the case in February, citing insufficient evidence. However, Park filed an objection, and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office accepted it, instructing police to conduct a supplementary investigation. 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Tzuyang HoverLab Korea

