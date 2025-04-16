University retreat marred by sexual harassment reports
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:52
Multiple students at Chosun University in Gwangju, have reported incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct during a departmental first year students' retreat held from March 31 to April 2.
They alleged that some senior students forced first-year students to participate in sexually-suggestive drinking games and made lewd comments.
Posts on Everytime, an anonymous online forum used by university students in Korea, described several incidents during the retreat.
One student claimed to have witnessed senior students engaging in a five-level “love shot” — a drinking game that involves passing alcohol mouth-to-mouth — and pressuring first year students to participate.
The student also reported hearing sexual slang and profanity, including references to sexual acts and body parts.
Another student wrote that they heard vulgar language and inappropriate jokes. One student claimed that an upperclassman touched their thigh, which upset them.
As the anonymous accusations continued to spread online, the department’s student council posted an apology on Everytime.
The council said it believed that the “love shot” took place voluntarily between same-gender students but pledged to investigate whether any coercion or sexual harassment had occurred.
“We feel a deep sense of responsibility that such incidents took place despite holding a sexual harassment prevention and safety session on the first day of the retreat,” the council said in a statement on Wednesday. “We apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable and will strengthen future training and preventive measures.”
Chosun University has requested an internal investigation by its Human Rights and Ethics Center.
“The center is reviewing whether to launch an ex officio investigation or wait for a formal complaint,” a university official said. “If we confirm any harm, we will take disciplinary action according to school regulations.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
