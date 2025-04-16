Warm weather to come nationwide as Korea's cold snap ends
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 09:08
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
After unusually cold mid-April weather accompanied by snow, Korea now awaits hotter-than-average temperatures beginning Wednesday.
Temperatures will rise to a high of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit) in Seoul, a 15.5 degrees Celsius difference within the day, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Other regions will also experience a warm and cloudy afternoon, with good to normal air quality levels forecast across the country.
The highest temperature rise is expected to come from Daegu, which started at a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius but is expected to rise to 26 degrees Celsius by the afternoon — a 20.9 degrees Celsius difference between morning and day.
Afternoon temperatures in Gangneung, Gangwon, will rise to 23 degrees Celsius, Daejeon to 24 degrees Celsius, Jeonju in North Jeolla to 25 degrees Celsius, Gwangju to 24 degrees Celsius, Busan to 20 degrees Celsius and Jeju Island to 23 degrees Celsius.
Fast wind speeds are also expected starting in the afternoon, with an expected peak speed of 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour).
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)