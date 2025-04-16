 Who let the dogs out? Woman sparks debate after bringing pets to mall.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Who let the dogs out? Woman sparks debate after bringing pets to mall.

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 15:04
A woman walks through a department store with her dogs in a video shared on Instagram on April 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A woman walks through a department store with her dogs in a video shared on Instagram on April 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A woman who walked three large dogs in a department store has sparked a debate over the freedom of dog owners and the safety of the public.
 
The woman in question uploaded a video on April 10 of herself walking the pets in a shopping mall.
 

Related Article

“It’s been a while since I came to buy bread,” she wrote in her Instagram post, which showed her at a department store that does permit pets to enter.
 
The poster was seen holding the leashes of the three large dogs, none of which wore muzzles.
 
When a passerby, startled by the sight, asked, “Is that a wolf?” she replied, “It’s a wolfdog.”
 
The video quickly spread across online communities and social media platforms.
 
Many criticized her for not muzzling the dogs, saying the situation posed a potential risk, particularly in a mall often visited by families with children.
 
She responded to the criticism by insisting she can fully control her dogs, even in emergencies.
 
“I’m using leashes that I can manage with my own strength,” she said. “If the dogs pull or act out, regular leashes or harnesses wouldn’t be enough, regardless of gender.
 
“I understand the concerns because there have been frequent dog-related accidents. But I would never bring them out if I couldn’t control them or if they were likely to bite someone. I’m not saying ‘my dogs don’t bite.’ All dogs can bite. The key is to avoid situations where that could happen and to control them if they try.”
 
She also noted that her dogs do not fall under the current legal classification of “fierce dogs,” so she is not obligated to use muzzles.
 
Under current law, dogs that fall under the designation are the Tosa, Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler and any mix of these breeds.
 
Online commenters had mixed reactions.
 
Some commenters argued that, regardless of legal obligations, using a muzzle would have been a considerate choice. Others questioned her ability to handle the dogs in an unexpected situation.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Wolfdog Muzzle Pet

More in Social Affairs

11 years after Sewol tragedy, time still hasn't healed all

Suspect in Gyeonggi family murder blamed failed business, lawsuits in questioning

Who let the dogs out? Woman sparks debate after bringing pets to mall.

Subway rider takes 'eat fresh' to new level with full Korean meal on train

Former T-ara member Lee A-reum sentenced to suspended prison term for fraud

Related Stories

Korea aims to be pet-friendly by doubling market by 2027

Let sleeping dogs lie is the latest idea in hospitality

Dog has its day

Pet insurance given new leash of life with biometric verification

Housebound Koreans splash out on Fido and friends
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)