Who let the dogs out? Woman sparks debate after bringing pets to mall.
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 15:04
A woman who walked three large dogs in a department store has sparked a debate over the freedom of dog owners and the safety of the public.
The woman in question uploaded a video on April 10 of herself walking the pets in a shopping mall.
“It’s been a while since I came to buy bread,” she wrote in her Instagram post, which showed her at a department store that does permit pets to enter.
The poster was seen holding the leashes of the three large dogs, none of which wore muzzles.
When a passerby, startled by the sight, asked, “Is that a wolf?” she replied, “It’s a wolfdog.”
The video quickly spread across online communities and social media platforms.
Many criticized her for not muzzling the dogs, saying the situation posed a potential risk, particularly in a mall often visited by families with children.
She responded to the criticism by insisting she can fully control her dogs, even in emergencies.
“I’m using leashes that I can manage with my own strength,” she said. “If the dogs pull or act out, regular leashes or harnesses wouldn’t be enough, regardless of gender.
“I understand the concerns because there have been frequent dog-related accidents. But I would never bring them out if I couldn’t control them or if they were likely to bite someone. I’m not saying ‘my dogs don’t bite.’ All dogs can bite. The key is to avoid situations where that could happen and to control them if they try.”
She also noted that her dogs do not fall under the current legal classification of “fierce dogs,” so she is not obligated to use muzzles.
Under current law, dogs that fall under the designation are the Tosa, Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler and any mix of these breeds.
Online commenters had mixed reactions.
Some commenters argued that, regardless of legal obligations, using a muzzle would have been a considerate choice. Others questioned her ability to handle the dogs in an unexpected situation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)