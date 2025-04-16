Wednesday's fortune: Let body and soul remain wholly intact.
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 07:00
For some, today is a day to step back for the sake of their health; for others, it is a time to steady the heart and cultivate the mind. Your fortune for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Mind and body feel years apart — honor both.
🔹 Youth is a mindset — stay lively.
🔹 Don’t postpone what you can do today.
🔹 Even if you like it — proceed with care.
🔹 Accept the results of your best effort.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of the young.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Kindness is quiet — give without show.
🔹 Simplicity can bring peace — let go of excess.
🔹 No child is ever painless — love anyway.
🔹 Others’ lives may seem shinier — don’t compare.
🔹 Take pride in who you are.
🔹 Envy weakens — self-worth strengthens.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Blood ties prove the strongest.
🔹 Social connection feeds the soul.
🔹 Life is best lived together.
🔹 Conversations could bring harmony.
🔹 Build partnerships that uplift both sides.
🔹 People bring joy — nurture your bonds.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Hobbies become treasures as we age.
🔹 You might enjoy a feel-good purchase.
🔹 Someone or something could charm you.
🔹 Sometimes, nice is just… nice.
🔹 Profit may outweigh cost today.
🔹 Today trends toward progress — go with it.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Your energy lifts others — dance through your day.
🔹 Feel timeless — age is just numbers.
🔹 The simple pleasures shine brightest.
🔹 Lead with vision — others will follow.
🔹 You may get support from above and below.
🔹 Relationships thrive — connect sincerely.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat right, even when you don’t feel like it.
🔹 Silence is golden — protect your peace.
🔹 Focus inward, not on others.
🔹 Stretch often — your body will thank you.
🔹 Endurance is your silent power.
🔹 Can’t dodge it? Learn to enjoy it.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Kind words can shift someone’s world.
🔹 Familiar routines feel safest today.
🔹 Stay current — evolve with the times.
🔹 Strength comes from staying power, not force.
🔹 Learn before leaping — stay sharp.
🔹 Knowledge is your fuel — soak it up.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Many branches sway, but fruits still grow.
🔹 Correct with love, not control.
🔹 Better lead a small team than follow a big one.
🔹 Know yourself, and know your opponent.
🔹 If it doesn’t land, it doesn’t help.
🔹 Showcase your style — not the trend.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Aging is not decline — it’s refinement.
🔹 Today may radiate joy and ease.
🔹 Good news may find its way to you.
🔹 Do what you love — hope follows.
🔹 Put your vision to work.
🔹 A small joy may feel like a big win.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ Tension in Love | 🧭 West
🔹 Relationships rely on heartfelt kindness.
🔹 Even perfect kids can’t outshine a loyal partner.
🔹 Something (or someone) may win your heart.
🔹 Married? Rekindle passion today.
🔹 You can balance work and love.
🔹 Charge your emotional batteries.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Appreciate the quiet beauty of routine.
🔹 A message or visit may come your way.
🔹 New faces may enter your space.
🔹 Say yes to fresh experiences.
🔹 Don’t be a frog in the well.
🔹 You’ll discover more if you explore.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Inactivity dulls the spirit — move mindfully.
🔹 A quiet mind ages slower.
🔹 Children don’t always reflect your heart.
🔹 Still water turns stagnant — stir your life.
🔹 Take the scenic route when conflict looms.
🔹 Don’t let emotions become your master.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
