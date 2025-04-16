 Giants' Lee adds to MLB hit total after being held hitless in previous day
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 12:17
San Franciso Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo in action during an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has resumed adding to his hit total a day after being held hitless.
 
Lee batted 2-for-4 with his Major League Baseball-leading ninth double of the season, though the Giants lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
 

This was Lee's sixth multi-hit game of 2025.
 
Lee went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts the previous day against the Phillies — only the second time he failed to reach base and the third time he didn't get a hit in a game this season.
  
Batting from his usual spot, No. 3 hole, Lee grounded out to first in the first inning against starter Jesus Luzardo, who then struck out the Korean star on a sweeper in the fourth inning.
 
In the top sixth, Lee got the better of Luzardo with a double to right field. He later scored on a groundout by Wilmer Flores, giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.
 
The Phillies rallied with two runs in the bottom sixth and two more in the bottom seventh. The Giants could only manage one more run in response, courtesy of Lee's RBI single off reliever Jose Alvarado in the top of the eighth.
 
Lee is batting .333/.400/.651 in 16 games this season.
 
In the National League, Lee is tied for second with 13 extra-base hits, is tied for third with 17 runs scored and is fourth in on-base plus slugging with 1.051.

Yonhap
Giants' Lee adds to MLB hit total after being held hitless in previous day

