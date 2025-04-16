British business minister to visit China later this year, The Guardian reports

Britain's Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds will travel to China later this year in a bid to boost trade and investment between the two countries, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.Asked about the media report, Reynolds' office, the department for business and trade, said it was taking a "consistent and strategic approach" to Britain's trade relationship with China.The department, which did not confirm Reynolds' trip, said it was engaging with China in areas of trade that benefits Britain's national interests.The Guardian said Reynolds' trip was intended to restart the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (Jetco), which both sides agreed in January to convene at an appropriate time. China is the UK's fifth-largest trading partner.Since coming to office in 2024, the Labour government has stepped up engagement with China following tensions under previous Conservative governments over human rights, Hong Kong and latterly restrictions on investment over security concerns.But on Sunday, Reynolds said China was no longer welcome in Britain's steel sector after the government had to pass emergency legislation to ensure control of Chinese-owned British Steel.Reynolds said he viewed other sectors such as car making, life sciences and agricultural products as less sensitive areas for Chinese investment.British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves visited Beijing in January and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited London in February to revive talks that were paused for over six years.Reuters