 Trump to attend U.S.-Japan tariff negotiations in person
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 21:27
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a ball with his name on it, during a presentation of the Commander-in-Chief trophy to the the U.S. Navy Midshipmen football team of the United States Naval Academy, at the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will personally attend high-level tariff negotiations between the United States and Japan on Wednesday, marking the first time he has announced he will participate in such talks in person.  
 
“Japan is coming in today to negotiate tariffs, the cost of military support, and ‘trade fairness,’" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
 

“I will attend the meeting, along with Treasury & Commerce Secretaries. Hopefully something can be worked out which is good (Great!) for Japan and the USA!” he added.
 
Senior officials from both countries are set to meet in the United States to discuss trade issues. On the American side, Treasury Secretary Scott Besant and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer will attend the talks. Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s minister in charge of economic revitalization, will represent Tokyo.
 
Washington has previously announced a series of tariffs, including 25 percent duties on steel, aluminum and automobiles. Japan was not granted any exemptions. The reciprocal tariff rate imposed on Japanese imports currently stands at 24 percent.
 
Meanwhile, Korea's top finance and trade officials including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun are expected to visit the United States next week to discuss tariffs and trade policy.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
