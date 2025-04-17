Grain gains: Rising prices in Japan make rise a popular souvenir from Korea

Shoppers pass the rice section of a supermarket in Seoul on April 16. Due to a surge in rice prices in Japan, Korean rice has become a popular souvenir among Japanese tourists visiting Korea. According to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the average retail price for 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of rice in the first week of April was 4,214 yen ($29.50).Yonhap