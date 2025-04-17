 Grain gains: Rising prices in Japan make rise a popular souvenir from Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Grain gains: Rising prices in Japan make rise a popular souvenir from Korea

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 14:40
Shoppers pass the rice section of a supermarket in Seoul on April 16. Due to a surge in rice prices in Japan, Korean rice has become a popular souvenir among Japanese tourists visiting Korea. According to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the average retail price for 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of rice in the first week of April was 4,214 yen ($29.50).[YONHAP]

Shoppers pass the rice section of a supermarket in Seoul on April 16. Due to a surge in rice prices in Japan, Korean rice has become a popular souvenir among Japanese tourists visiting Korea. According to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the average retail price for 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of rice in the first week of April was 4,214 yen ($29.50).[YONHAP]

 
Shoppers pass the rice section of a supermarket in Seoul on April 16. Due to a surge in rice prices in Japan, Korean rice has become a popular souvenir among Japanese tourists visiting Korea. According to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the average retail price for 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of rice in the first week of April was 4,214 yen ($29.50).

Yonhap
tags Rice Supermarket Japan

More in Economy

Grain gains: Rising prices in Japan make rise a popular souvenir from Korea

Bank of Korea keeps key interest rate unchanged amid won volatility, U.S. tariff tensions

Negotiations over tariffs, Alaska LNG project to begin next week, U.S. treasury secretary says

Morgan Stanley lowers Korea's 2025 GDP forecast to 1%

Korea's finance minister to hold talks with U.S. treasury secretary next week

Related Stories

Wednesday closures for large supermarkets in Seoul’s tourist hub

Stockpile supplies

Quicker rice

Big rice

Rice bill heading for the compost heap as parties far apart
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)