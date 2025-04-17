Bank of Korea holds key rate steady to shore up weak currency
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 10:29
The monetary policy committee of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate unchanged at 2.75 percent during a rate-setting meeting in Jung District, central Seoul.
The decision follows a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at the previous meeting in February, which marked the third reduction since October 2024, when the BOK began its monetary easing cycle for the first time since August 2021.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
