 Bank of Korea holds key rate steady to shore up weak currency
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Bank of Korea holds key rate steady to shore up weak currency

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 10:29
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong bangs the gavel to open a Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the central bank in Jung District, central Seoul, on April 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong bangs the gavel to open a Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the central bank in Jung District, central Seoul, on April 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday, despite sluggish growth, in an effort to stabilize the local currency amid uncertainties regarding the United States' sweeping tariff scheme.
 
The monetary policy committee of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate unchanged at 2.75 percent during a rate-setting meeting in Jung District, central Seoul.
 

Related Article

The decision follows a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at the previous meeting in February, which marked the third reduction since October 2024, when the BOK began its monetary easing cycle for the first time since August 2021.

Yonhap
tags Bank of Korea Interest rate

More in Finance

Kospi edges up despite Wall Street losses, Powell's gloomy outlook

Bank of Korea holds key rate steady to shore up weak currency

Wealthy Koreans, young and old, shift to safe investments: Report

Kospi slides 1.21% as Washington blocks Nvidia exports to China

JB Financial Group chair raises share in company's stock through latest repurchase

Related Stories

Base rate goes up along with inflation prediction

Interest rate hike coming this year, says BOK governor

Interest rates going up with inflation, record household debt

Bank of Korea holds benchmark interest rate

BOK raises base interest rate for first time in 33 months
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)