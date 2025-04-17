Hyundai Motor Group brings 28 vehicles to New York Auto Show
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 16:08
Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis unveiled a range of new vehicles during the 2025 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center.
Hyundai Motor showcased 28 vehicles, including the all-new Palisade, at the auto show on Wednesday. The second-generation Palisade, Hyundai’s flagship full-size SUV, is a full model change introduced to the North American market for the first time in six years.
The redesigned Palisade features a more spacious interior and is equipped with Hyundai Motor’s next-generation hybrid system for the first time. It is scheduled to launch in North America in the second half of this year.
“New models like the Palisade, which is newly presented with both internal combustion and hybrid power trains, are a representative example of Hyundai Motor’s robust portfolio and diverse power train offerings,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor.
Genesis displayed the real-life design of the GMR-001 Hypercar, which was globally unveiled on Tuesday, as well as the all-electric off-road X Gran Equator SUV concept.
Kia also took part in the New York International Auto Show, exhibiting 21 vehicles, including three newly unveiled models, the EV9 Nightfall Edition, K4 Hatchback and EV4.
The EV9 Nightfall Edition, revealed for the first time, adopts the North American Charging Standard (NACS), allowing it to use Tesla’s Supercharger network. Kia plans to begin selling the EV9 Nightfall Edition in the U.S. starting in the second quarter of this year.
Kia also debuted the EV4 Hatchback model for the first time. The EV4 is designed on the dedicated EV platform E-GMP.
“Kia is moving forward steadily, with a consistent strategy, even amid continued uncertainty in the automotive industry,” said Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America. “We will offer a wide range of choices to consumers by balancing cutting-edge electric vehicles with internal combustion engine models.”
