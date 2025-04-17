Kia EV3 named World Car of the Year at ceremony in New York
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 15:52
Kia's EV3 was named World Car of the Year and Hyundai Motor's Casper Electric became the World Electric Vehicle of the Year, at the 2025 World Car Awards.
The Korean auto giant took home two of the six top categories at the awards ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show held on Wednesday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York. Since the Kia Telluride won in 2020, the group has claimed the World Car of the Year title five times in the past six years. Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle lineup has especially stood out, with the Ioniq 5 in 2022, the Ioniq 6 in 2023, the EV9 in 2024 and now the EV3 in 2025 winning the title for four consecutive years.
The EV3 triumphed over 52 competing models in the World Car of the Year category, including the Hyundai Casper Electric and the BMW X3.
“It’s an honor that the EV3 has been named World Car of the Year at the prestigious World Car Awards,” Kia CEO Song Ho-sung said Thursday in a press release. “This recognition demonstrates Kia’s global leadership in offering sustainable mobility solutions through innovative technology and outstanding design.”
Hyundai's Casper Electric outpaced the premium Porsche Macan Electric to win the World Electric Vehicle of the Year title.
Launched in 2004, the World Car Awards is regarded as one of the three most prestigious global automotive honors, alongside the North American and European Car of the Year awards. Winners are announced annually at the New York International Auto Show.
This year’s judging panel consisted of 96 renowned automotive journalists from 30 countries, including Korea, the United States, European nations, China, Japan and India. Jury members test-drove the short-listed vehicles and selected winners in each category during the voting process.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
