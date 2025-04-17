Soaring passenger numbers: International route travelers jump in Q1

Tourists fill the duty-free zone at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport on April 17.The number of tourists on flying international routes at Incheon International Airport in the first quarter of this year reached a record high of 18.6 million, according to data from the Incheon International Airport Corporation. This represents a 7.8 percent on-year increase and a 3.9 percent increase compared to 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.