Korea to export nuclear research reactor design to U.S.
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 17 Apr. 2025, 19:42
Korea will export the design of a nuclear research reactor to the United States in the first such outbound deal since Korea imported its first research reactor from the United States 66 years ago.
The Korean government said the move demonstrates that its science and technology alliance with the United States remains intact despite Washington’s recent designation of Seoul as a “sensitive country” in technology sectors.
A consortium led by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (Kaeri) has signed a contract with the University of Missouri for the initial design of the school’s Next Generation Missouri University Research Reactor project, also referred to as the NextGen MURR, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday.
The consortium includes Hyundai Engineering and U.S.-based engineering consulting firm MPR Associates. The group was formed after the university issued an international call for bids in April 2023.
The consortium will deliver the initial design for the university’s planned next-generation research reactor. This marks the first phase of a multistep project, which typically includes initial design work such as site assessments and an environmental impact analysis, followed by conceptual and basic design, licensing and eventual construction.
Lim In-cheol, vice president of Kaeri, said during a press briefing that the initial design contract is worth approximately $10 million. He added that further contracts are likely, with the total value expected to grow significantly.
The University of Missouri currently operates a 10-megawatt research reactor, the largest of its kind in the United States. Unlike power reactors, which generate electricity, research reactors use neutrons produced from uranium fission for scientific research and the production of medical materials.
The university primarily produces medical radioisotopes — unstable atomic nuclei that emit radiation — that are supplied to hospitals across the United States for cancer treatment. The new reactor, with an expected capacity of 20 megawatts, will operate alongside the existing facility.
The contract represents a significant milestone, as it demonstrates U.S. recognition of Korea’s nuclear reactor design capabilities.
“Korea's nuclear research began with U.S. support, but through steady investment and research and development, we are now exporting technology back to the United States,” said Lee Chang-yune, first vice minister of science and ICT.
Korea’s nuclear research began in 1959 with the import of the Triga Mark-II, a 0.1-megawatt research reactor, from the United States. In 1995, Korea completed its own 30-megawatt research reactor, Hanaro, and is currently building a new one in Gijang, Busan.
Since the 2010s, Korea has gained experience exporting reactor-related technology to countries including Malaysia, Jordan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
Lim credited Korea’s success in winning the Missouri contract to the country’s high-performance reactor fuel and accumulated project experience. “We competed against seven contenders, including U.S.-based NuScale Power and Argentina’s INVAP,” he said.
The deal was finalized just after the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) officially designated Korea a sensitive country on March 15. The designation imposes restrictions on research cooperation and technology sharing due to concerns about national security, nuclear nonproliferation and terrorism.
“The contract is concrete proof that the Korea-U.S. science and technology alliance remains unshaken despite the designation,” Lee said. “Seoul is actively negotiating with Washington to reverse the designation.”
Joo Han-gyu, president of Kaeri, who is currently visiting the United States, added that the institute has continued to sign memorandums of understanding with DOE-affiliated laboratories and conclude export contracts since the designation took effect.
The Korean government plans to use the Missouri contract as a springboard to expand into the global research reactor market.
Over 70 percent of the world’s operating research reactors have been in service for more than 40 years and are nearing the end of their life spans, according to the Science Ministry. It estimates that around 50 new research reactors will be needed over the next two decades.
The government plans to unveil a strategy to boost research reactor exports in June.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY EO HWAN-HEE
