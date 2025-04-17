Samsung ranked No.1 in global gaming monitor market for 6 consecutive years
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 17:04
The company captured a leading 21 percent share of the global gaming monitor market in 2024, based on total revenue, reaffirming its dominance in a fast-evolving, performance-driven industry. Samsung said it also ranked first in the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) monitor segment for the second year in a row, reaching a 34.6 percent market share just two years after launching its first OLED model. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
