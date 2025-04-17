 Samsung ranked No.1 in global gaming monitor market for 6 consecutive years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung ranked No.1 in global gaming monitor market for 6 consecutive years

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 17:04
T1 players present the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

T1 players present the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

T1 players present the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. Samsung Electronics announced on April 17 that it has maintained the No. 1 position in the global gaming monitor market for six consecutive years, according to IDC data, since first claiming the top spot in 2019. 
 
The company captured a leading 21 percent share of the global gaming monitor market in 2024, based on total revenue, reaffirming its dominance in a fast-evolving, performance-driven industry. Samsung said it also ranked first in the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) monitor segment for the second year in a row, reaching a 34.6 percent market share just two years after launching its first OLED model. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]
A model is playing Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor in this picture. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

A model is playing Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor in this picture. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

tags gaming monitor

More in Tech

Korea to export nuclear research reactor design to U.S.

Samsung ranked No.1 in global gaming monitor market for 6 consecutive years

Kia EV3 named World Car of the Year at ceremony in New York

Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets green light to supply MLCCs to BYD

DP presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung pledges 100 trillion won in AI investment

Related Stories

Odyssey Ark, 55-inch curved monitor, released by Samsung

Samsung introduces monitors with new features

Fun and games with new Samsung monitor

Faker and the T1 team to exclusively use Samsung monitors

Boy band T1419 to perform at Monitor Music Awards 2021
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)