Samsung ranked No.1 in global gaming monitor market for 6 consecutive years

T1 players present the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. Samsung Electronics announced on April 17 that it has maintained the No. 1 position in the global gaming monitor market for six consecutive years, according to IDC data, since first claiming the top spot in 2019.The company captured a leading 21 percent share of the global gaming monitor market in 2024, based on total revenue, reaffirming its dominance in a fast-evolving, performance-driven industry. Samsung said it also ranked first in the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) monitor segment for the second year in a row, reaching a 34.6 percent market share just two years after launching its first OLED model. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]