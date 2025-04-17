Han Kang to release new collection of writings on April 24
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 13:52
- KIM JU-YEON
Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang’s new collection of essays, “Light and Thread,” will hit shelves on April 24, her publisher said Thursday.
It is the author’s first book since she won the Nobel Prize in Literature in December of last year.
“Light and Thread” is Moonji Publishing’s ninth volume in the publisher’s ongoing essay series. It shares its title with Han’s Nobel lecture that she delivered in Stockholm ahead of the award ceremony.
The book will feature 10 pieces of poetry and essays as well as the author’s Nobel speech.
Her new work will make up around half of the book, while her previously published pieces will make up the rest, according to Moonji.
The prose pieces included in the book are diary-like writings that reflects the author’s experiences while gardening and writing poetry.
“They are Han Kang’s records of imagining a living hope, of that long and profound love,” according to Moonji.
Major Korean booksellers like Kyobo Book and Aladin are now offering events promotional events in anticipation of the publication.
Pre-orders will start on Wednesday. The book is priced at 15,000 won ($10).
Han will not give interviews or make public appearances to promote the release to focus on her writing.
The author is currently writing a novel that is the last book of the so-called winter trilogy behind short stories "While a Single Snowflake Melts" and "Farewell." The book could be published as early as late this year.
