Government returns medical school quota to 2023 level (KOR)

The government is expected to announce today that next year’s medical school enrollment quota will remain at 3,058 students — the same as in 2024. The decision comes after acting President Han Duck-soo and officials from the Education and Health Ministries reached a consensus during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.This marks a formal retreat from the government’s earlier plan to increase medical school seats by 2,000, a move that sparked more than a year of protests from doctors and students. Faced with prolonged disruption in medical education and ongoing boycotts, the administration has effectively hit pause on its expansion plan.University presidents from the 40 institutions with medical schools also convened urgently to recommend maintaining the current quota. The Korea Association of Medical Colleges similarly urged the government to finalize next year’s numbers quickly to restore academic normalcy.The freeze is widely viewed as a pragmatic step. Medical classes remain in disarray, and further inflating the quota without resolving the educational vacuum would be untenable. Last month, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho proposed the freeze on the condition that students return to class.With the government now stepping back, it is the medical community’s turn to show good faith. If professional associations continue deferring to more hardline voices and avoid serious dialogue, they risk a public backlash.Normalizing medical education is now the most urgent task. The government and universities have declined to approve collective leaves of absence, prompting many students to re-register to avoid expulsion. Still, attendance remains low in some schools. Universities, health authorities and faculty must work together to restore proper instruction and training.Students who fail to meet academic requirements or continue to boycott classes will need to face standard academic penalties, including repeating the year. Enforcing school regulations is essential for fairness and institutional integrity.With less than 50 days until the presidential election, long-term reforms — including future quota adjustments — will fall to the next administration. Earlier this month, the National Assembly passed a bill to establish a forecasting committee on medical workforce needs, with representation from the medical community, including the Korean Medical Association.The government and doctors alike must remember that nothing takes precedence over public health. Full participation in the new committee will be key to rebuilding trust and advancing reform.교육계에 따르면 정부는 오늘 오후 의대 정원에 대한 브리핑을 열기로 했다. 내년도 의대 정원은 2024년도와 같은 3058명으로 예상된다. 한덕수 대통령 권한대행과 교육부·보건복지부 관계자들은 어제 오전 비공개 회의를 열고 이같이 의견을 모았다고 한다. 정부가 일방적으로 추진했던 의대 증원 정책이 의료계의 거센 반발로 벽에 부닥쳤다는 현실을 인정하고 의대 정원을 2년 전으로 되돌리는 셈이다. 의대가 있는 40개 대학 총장들은 어제 오후 긴급회의를 열고 내년 의대 정원을 2년 전 수준으로 동결하자고 정부에 건의했다. 의과대학 학장 모임인 한국의과대학·의학전문대학원 협회(KAMC)도 내년 의대 정원을 3058명으로 조속히 확정해야 한다는 입장을 밝혔다.지난해 2월 정부의 의대 증원 2000명 발표로 시작한 의료계와 정부의 갈등은 1년이 넘도록 해소되지 못하고 있다. 현실적으로 의대 교육의 파행이 지속되는 상황에서 다시 내년 의대 정원을 늘린다는 것은 무리다. 이주호 부총리 겸 교육부 장관이 지난달 의대생의 수업 복귀를 전제로 의대 정원의 2년 전 수준 동결을 제안했던 것도 이런 배경으로 이해할 수 있다. 이제 정부가 의대 증원을 일단 원점으로 되돌리기로 했으니 의료계도 적극적으로 대화에 나서야 한다. 만일 의료계가 계속해서 일부 강경파의 목소리에 휘둘리며 대화에 소극적인 자세를 보인다면 여론의 역풍을 피할 수 없을 것이다.현재 가장 시급한 현안은 미래 의사를 양성하는 의대 교육의 정상화다. 정부와 대학이 의대생들의 집단 휴학을 승인하지 않기로 하면서 대다수 의대생은 미등록 제적을 피하기 위해 새 학기 등록을 마쳤다. 하지만 일부 대학에선 의대생들의 수업 참여율이 여전히 저조하다고 한다. 각 대학과 의료계·정부는 제대로 된 의대 수업과 실습이 이뤄질 수 있도록 최대한 힘을 모아야 한다. 진급에 필요한 수업 일수를 채우지 못하거나 수업을 거부하는 의대생은 학칙에 따라 유급 조치가 불가피하다. 의대생이든, 누구든 학칙을 지키지 않는다면 다른 학생들과의 형평성을 생각해서라도 원칙대로 처리하는 게 당연하다.대선을 50일도 채 남기지 않은 상황에서 내후년 이후 의대 정원을 포함한 의료개혁 과제는 사실상 차기 정부로 공이 넘어갔다. 국회는 지난 2일 본회의에서 보건의료인력 수급추계위원회를 구성하는 법안을 여야 합의로 통과시켰다. 의료인력 추계위는 의대 정원 등을 논의하는 법적 기구로, 보건의료 단체에서 추천한 위원이 절반 이상을 차지하도록 했다. 대한의사협회도 법적으로 추계위 참여가 보장된다. 정부와 의료인 모두 국민의 건강권보다 우선하는 가치는 있을 수 없다는 점을 명심하고 적극적으로 추계위 논의에 협조하길 바란다.