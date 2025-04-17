The hidden vibrancy of a vacuum (KOR)

There are times when the distance between scientific language and everyday expression becomes especially clear. Earlier this month, when the police announced they would create a “vacuum” around the Constitutional Court ahead of a historic ruling, the metaphor gave me pause. Though intended to evoke security and neutrality, the term carried a different weight for me, shaped by years of studying physical vacuums in laboratory settings. It wasn’t the accuracy of the metaphor that troubled me, but rather what it left unsaid.In science, a vacuum is never truly empty. Even in highly controlled laboratory conditions, where we use vacuum pumps to reduce the pressure inside sealed chambers to one-billionth of atmospheric pressure, a sugar cube-sized volume still contains tens of billions of air molecules. We call this a “high vacuum,” but to approach a truly empty space, one would have to travel far beyond Earth — into the deep voids of interstellar space.Yet, even there, emptiness is an illusion. Ancient philosophers imagined the vacuum as a space of nothingness — a still, inert absence between particles. But modern quantum physics tells a different story. In the realm of quantum mechanics, a vacuum is not an empty void but a dynamic field alive with potential. Temporary fluctuations of energy, permitted by the uncertainty principle, allow particles to flicker into and out of existence. These quantum fluctuations give the vacuum a kind of restless vitality, a stage for possibility rather than absence.Recent experimental work has begun to show that these fluctuations may have measurable, physical consequences. What was once thought to be the realm of theory is gradually proving to be a space with structure and substance. The vacuum, it seems, is no longer a backdrop — it is part of the performance.I thought about this on April 4, standing near the Constitutional Court, as rows of police buses and barriers cordoned off the surrounding area. The scene was quiet, tense and eerily still — much like a vacuum appears from the outside. But perhaps, like a quantum field, the space was not silent at all. Beneath the surface, the hopes of citizens — those yearning for democratic restoration — were quietly stirring.In physics, even the vacuum pulses with energy. Perhaps, this too was a moment where apparent stillness masked something deeply alive. It is in such tension, after all, that new beginnings often take shape.과학의 언어와 일상어 사이의 간극을 느낄 때가 종종 있다. 이달 초 역사적 판결을 앞둔 헌법재판소 주변을 ‘진공 상태’로 만든다는 경찰의 발표를 들었을 때도 그랬다. 과학에서 진공이란 공기를 대부분 제거해 압력이 극도로 낮아진 공간을 의미한다. 그 표현이 헌재의 독립성과 안전을 위한 경찰의 철저한 대비를 은유한 것임에도 불구하고 내가 갑갑함을 느낀 것은 진공이 본래 내포하는 의미 때문이다.진공은 연구나 산업 현장에서 매우 중요하다. 산업 공정 중에는 고진공이 요구되는 경우가 많고, 필자의 연구실에서도 공기의 영향을 최대한 줄여 실험할 때는 진공 펌프를 이용해 챔버 속 압력을 대기압의 10억분의 1까지 낮춘다. 이 정도면 고진공이라 불리지만 그래도 각설탕 크기의 부피 속에 아직 수백억 개의 공기 분자가 남아 있는 수준이다. 이 숫자가 하나 정도로 줄어들려면, 우리는 심우주의 깊은 공간까지 가야 한다.물질도, 빛마저도 없는 완벽한 진공은 어떤 곳일까? 고대의 원자론자들은 움직이는 원자들 사이의 빈틈을 진공으로 간주했다. 아무것도 없기에 아무 일도 일어나지 않는 무의 공간이었다. 하지만 현대물리학이 밝힌 진공은 단순히 비어 있는 공간이 아니다. 양자역학의 법칙이 허용하는 찰나의 순간에 에너지의 요동이 일며 미시 세계의 역동성과 가능성을 드러내는 무대가 바로 진공이다. 진공 상태에 대한 최근의 정밀한 실험들은 진공 요동이 가지는 ‘물질적’ 실체를 서서히 드러내는 중이다.진공의 요동을 생각하다 보니 4월 4일 헌재를 둘러싼 차벽의 풍경이 다시 떠오른다. 그곳을 채웠던 정적인 긴장감은 아무 일도 벌어지지 않는 진공과 비슷했다. 하나, 그 속에선 마치 양자 진공에서 끊임없이 생성되고 소멸하는 입자들처럼 민주주의의 회복을 간절히 바라던 시민들의 열망이 요동치고 있던 건 아닐까? 그 울림이 새로운 가능성의 미래로 이어지길 기원해 본다.