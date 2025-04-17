 2025 Weverse Con Festival final lineup announced
2025 Weverse Con Festival final lineup announced

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 15:19
Le Sserafim performs at the Weverse Con Festival at Inspire Arena in Incheon on June 15, 2024. [2024 WEVERSE CON FESTIVAL]

A total of 27 K-pop acts will be performing at the upcoming Weverse Con Festival, slated for May 31 and June 1 at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, HYBE said Thursday.
 
The groups include AKMU, Viviz, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, 82Major, ILLIT and BoA.
 

Related Article

The final lineup for the upcoming Weverse Con Festival [HYBE]

Now in its fourth edition, the annual music festival is hosted and organized by the K-pop powerhouse HYBE.
 
Groups like AKMU will make first-time appearances in the festival, while others like Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim and BoyNextDoor have already taken to the festival’s stage multiple times.
 
In this edition, some performances will be held in the evening, especially by singers Lee Mu-jin and Nell.
 
Early bird tickets for users registered under the Weverse membership go on sale starting April 24. Regular admission begins the next day. Visit the Weverse Con Festival website for more information.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
2025 Weverse Con Festival final lineup announced

